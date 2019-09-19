12-foot gator captured in South Carolina, hunters say. Here’s what they did with it

What not to do when you spot an alligator The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, South Carolina State Parks and the Savannah River Ecology Laboratory Herpetology Program have the following tips on how to avoid an alligator attack (and maybe even some jail time).

A huge alligator caught in South Carolina is making a splash on social media.

Four hunters say they hooked the 726-pound creature several times before killing it last weekend, Carolina Sportsman reports.

It took the group about 20 minutes to roll the gator onto the boat near the town of Santee, they told the website.

Photos show the sharp-toothed reptile hogging space on a boat resting in shallow water, according to a Facebook post from one of the hunters, George Mourounas. It has been shared more than 9,000 times since Sunday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Friend Lee Daugherty is credited with actually tagging the beast, WLTX reports.

So how big was the gator?

It measured 12 feet, 6 inches, according to news outlets.

Female American alligators typically grow to about 8 feet while males are normally 11 feet or so, according to the Smithsonian National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute. “Exceptionally large” members of the species can weigh as much as 1,000 pounds, the zoo says.

The animals are usually found in rivers, “swamps, marshes and lakes” in the Southeast, according to wildlife officials.

Just last year, a pair wrangled in a 13-foot gator in Santee, The Times and Democrat reported.

The most recently captured animal ended up at 301 Deer & Wild Hog Processing and Taxidermy in Florence, the business posted on Facebook.

One of the hunters plans to get the massive animal’s head mounted, and all of the friends will share the meat, WLTX reported.

Santee is about 60 miles southeast of Columbia.