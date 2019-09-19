Man tricks girlfriend into date with someone else, then shoots her, Georgia cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Georgia man will spend the next 19 years behind bars after he pleaded guilty to tricking his girlfriend and shooting her.

Marcus Antonio Beard, now 45, got another person to trick his former girlfriend into meeting at a Starbucks in Atlanta for a date in 2017, according to a release from the Cobb County District Attorney.

He then showed up at the date and shot her once in the chest, the release said.

The woman survived and Beard was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, the release said.

He pleaded guilty in Cobb County Superior Court on Monday and was sentenced to 30 years with “19 years to serve in prison and the balance on probation,” the release said.

“This was an egregiously evil act,” Richele Anderson, who prosecuted the case, said in the release. “This defendant went there that day with the intention of murdering her. It’s a miracle that she survived.”