Private plane crashes through roof of Los Angeles shopping center, officials say

A private plane crash-landed on the roof of a Torrance, California, shopping center Thursday, killing one person and critically injuring another, Los Angeles fire officials say. Screen grab from KCAL

A private plane crashed onto the roof of a Torrance, California, shopping center Thursday after taking off from a nearby airport, The Daily Breeze reported.

One person died in the 12:15 p.m. crash of a single-engine Cessna 177 in the 25300 block of Crenshaw Boulevard at Rolling Hills Plaza, the Los Angeles Times reported. A second person suffered critical injuries.

FAA officials say the plane crashed shortly after takeoff from the Torrance Municipal Airport, KCAL reported.

Two people were on the plane and no one on the ground was hurt, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The plane went through the roof into a covered patio seating area, The Daily Breeze reported. The shopping center contains restaurants, a salon and a cellphone store..

The crash shut down Crenshaw Boulevard, causing massive traffic tie-ups, KCAL reported.