School bus driver dies while students are on board, North Carolina district says

A “dedicated” bus driver died while taking students home from a North Carolina school, officials say.

Colleen Gaither had just pulled away from Davie County High School when she had a “medical emergency” on Thursday afternoon, her school district says.

Students noticed her “unresponsive behind at the wheel” and helped to stop the bus, WFMY reports.

“Despite extensive efforts of medical personnel, the bus driver did not survive,” Davie County Schools said in a statement Friday.

She had worked for the district more than 40 years, the statement said.

Officials say no one else was hurt during Thursday’s incident.

“All students on the bus were safely transported home or picked up at the scene,” Davie County Schools says.

The district says it offered counseling to students and employees on Friday.

Davie County, home to Mocksville, is about 25 miles southwest of Winston-Salem.