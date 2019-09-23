Deputy accused of slamming door on wife’s wrists is fired, South Carolina cops say

What to do if you think a friend might be a victim of domestic violence Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Vicki Bourus, executive director of the Family Justice Center of Georgetown and Horry Counties, gives some advice for those wondering what to do if a loved one might be a domestic violence victim.

A Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy was fired following a domestic violence incident with his wife, officials say.

Jeffrey Blake William Cole, 28, is accused of “forcefully opening a door he knew his wife was standing behind” and slamming it into her wrists and then threatening her, according to FOX Carolina.

Cherokee County deputies responded to the Tuesday incident at the home in Gaffney and Cole was “immediately suspended without pay” and turned over his badge and gun while the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division investigated, FOX Carolina reported.

Following the investigation, he was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree domestic violence, according to the SLED.

Cole had worked for the sheriff’s office for almost seven years before he was fired, according to WSPA.

Sheriff Steve Mueller said in a statement published by WYFF that law enforcement officers’ actions “must always be above reproach.”

“This agency will always ensure the officers and staff are held to the highest standard,” he said in the statement. “We will always do what is right to protect our agencies (sic) integrity.”

Cole is the fourth Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy who has resigned or been fired this year following criminal charges, WSPA reported.

One was charged with a DUI, another with assault and a third with domestic violence and misconduct in the office, according to WSPA.