Principal spots former student with AR-15 in high school parking lot, Indiana cops say

A former student was spotted with an AR-15 rifle in the parking lot of an Indiana high school as kids were being dismissed from the school Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

An assistant principal at Cloverdale High School saw the alum retrieving the gun from another student’s car and taking it to his own vehicle, according to the school district. The assistant principal immediately called the school resource officer, and the former student was detained, according to the district.

The gun was damaged in a fire, and it wasn’t clear whether it was operable, WTHR reported. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said the AR-15 was loaded with a magazine, according to WXIN.

Cloverdale police are investigating the incident.

Superintendent Greg Linton said he doesn’t believe the student, who graduated last year, had plans to shoot anyone, according to WXIN.

“(The) administration is grateful for the support and quick action of our (school resource officer) and the Cloverdale Police Department,” Linton said in a statement.