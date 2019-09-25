Salmon recalled nationwide after state testing finds listeria in some packages

Listeria is rare but dangerous Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Listeria is a bacteria that can cause food-borne illness, known as listeriosis. It can grow in foods such as uncooked meats, vegetables, soft cheeses and unpasteurized milk.

A state inspection finding listeria sparked the nationwide recall of packaged salmon made in Russia.

Capitan K — not “Captain K” but “Capitan K” — slightly salted salmon pieces are distributed by Euphoria Fancy Food out of Brooklyn and it was the New York State Department of Agriculture that found listeria in some 7.05-ounce packages of the salmon.

This covers vacuum-packed 7.05-ounce packages with a best by date of 01/30/20. Consumers are asked to return the salmon to the store of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can call 718-768-3400.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Listeria strikes 1,600 people in the United States each year and kills about 260 of that group, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Pregnant women can suffer miscarriages and stillbirths. The most vulnerable to listeria’s worst effects are senior citizens, children under the age of 5 and those with damaged immune systems. Otherwise healthy people might suffer fever, diarrhea, headaches, confusion and loss of balance.