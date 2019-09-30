Billboard plays porn on Michigan interstate. It’s not as rare as you’d think

In 90 Seconds: Revenge Porn Thinking about posting nasty pictures of your ex online? Well, in 38 states — including Texas — that's illegal. "Revenge porn" is the act of posting sexually explicit images or videos of a person without their consent. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Thinking about posting nasty pictures of your ex online? Well, in 38 states — including Texas — that's illegal. "Revenge porn" is the act of posting sexually explicit images or videos of a person without their consent.

Drivers on an interstate in Michigan got quite the show as they passed through Auburn Hills late Saturday evening.

It was just after 11 p.m. when drivers in the nourthbound lanes of I-75 saw something more than a little unusual on a nearby billboard: pornography, WDIV reported.

“I was just looking up at it and I was like, ‘Huh, oh, wow. That’s porn,’” driver Chuck McMahon told the news outlet.

It didn’t take long for drivers to call 911 to alert police to the video, which played for an unknown amount of time, WXYZ reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The following video is not graphic.

So apparently someone was playing porn on a billboard off I-75...

...

...

...

nice pic.twitter.com/HuwZkXiLmI — Chris Robertson (@needaproject) September 30, 2019

“You could kind of see people started to brake a lot behind me, cause I think they were doing the same thing, like a double take,” Dr. Jesse Kammo, another driver, told the news outlet. “I assumed someone had hacked it right away.”

Police sent officers to the scene then contacted Outfront Media, the billboard’s operators, to shut off the display, the Detroit Free Press reported.

It’s still unknown if the billboard was hacked or if the video was played by a company employee, but police say it’s possible that charges could be filed, according to the news outlet.

While Lt. Ryan Gagnon says he’s “never seen anything like it,” roadside porn displays are more common than you might think.

In May 2015, an electronic billboard in Atlanta displayed a number of sexually explicit images, WSBTV reported. Drivers called to express their concern, with one saying, “Not actually an emergency; it’s just totally disgusting.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation launched an investigation before a group of hackers claimed responsibility for the incident, USA Today reported.

In 2016, a 24-year-old IT analyst was arrested after officials say he hacked into an electronic billboard in Jakarta, Indonesia, and streamed a pornographic video because he was “bored in traffic,” the Daily Mail reported. He faced at least six years in prison, NPR reported.

Commuters in Perth, Australia, faced a similar issue when the homepage of pornography website PornHub was projected on an electronic information display in 2018, ABC News reported. The screen, located in a high-traffic pedestrian area, was quickly switched off, with officials saying the screen had been “compromised.”

This is why we can't have nice things. Spotted in Yagan Square just now (Cheers Mitch) pic.twitter.com/cDj5EFI8Fc — The Bell Tower Times (@BellTowerTimes) April 5, 2018