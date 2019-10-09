Dad charged three years after wife, toddler son died in house fire, Illinois cops say

SHARE COPY LINK

After three years, an unsolved murder investigation in Illinois came to an end Wednesday after a husband was arrested in the death of his ex-wife and child in a house fire, according to the Ogle County’s Sheriff Office.

Duane “DC” Meyer, 37, was arrested on Wednesday just after 6 a.m. after an indictment was levied on Tuesday, charging him on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of aggravated arson and one count of concealed homicidal death, sheriff deputies said.

The couple divorced a month prior to the incident, according to the Ogle County News.

Margaret “Maggie” Meyer, then 31, was “found dead on a couch on the first floor of her burning home at 2020 N. Silverthorn Drive,” according to the Ogle County News, while their 3-year-old son Amos was in an upstairs bedroom. Duane Meyer and a Byron police officer performed CPR on Amos, but to no avail. He later died at the hospital from smoke inhalation.

Police say Duane Meyer reported the fire around 6:40 a.m. after telling officers he was there to pick up Amos, the newspaper reported.

“Fire officials say the mother and boy were likely sleeping when the fire broke out,” according to WTVO. “Smoke detectors did go off, but the victims weren’t able to make it out.”

While it is unclear what kind of evidence deputies gathered implicating Duane Meyer, they referred to it as “significant.”

During the arrest, deputies found Duane Meyer was in possession of a loaded firearm and charged him with unlawful use of a weapon, the department wrote on Facebook.

He is being held at the Ogle County Jail where bond has been set at $10 million.