Mom charged with child abuse after her dog attacks daughter twice, Utah officials say

A Utah mother has been charged with felony child abuse after her dog attacked her daughter, causing permanent damage, ABC4 News reported.

Kayla Ann Price’s pit bull has attacked her 8-year-old daughter and also other kids in their neighborhood, the Daily Herald said.

“The dog has bit other children in the past as well, yet the defendant insists on bringing the dog back into the family home,” according to court documents obtained by ABC 4.

In a June attack, Price’s daughter received “27 stitches on her cheek, chin and around her eye and had scarring and permanent damage to her tear ducts,” the Daily Herald reported.

Price, 26, of Springville “is charged with child abuse — infliction of serious physical injury recklessly, a third-degree felony; and with allowing a vicious animal to go at large, a class B misdemeanor,” the Gephardt Daily said.

She will face a 4th District Court judge in American Fork after the case was removed from Provo. It is unclear as to why the case was moved and a court date has not been scheduled, the Gephardt Daily reported.