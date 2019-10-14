Father of four shot in road rage incident in front of his kids, St. Louis police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A father of four believed to be in his 30s was shot in a road rage attack on Monday afternoon while his children were in the car, St. Louis County officials told KSDK.

The shooting happened on South Lindbergh Boulevard near Mueller Road just after 3:20 p.m., Fox2News reported.

“Four children were in the car with the victim when he was shot,” the outlet said. The children — ages 11, 9, 5, and 3 — weren’t hurt, Fox2 said.

“Almost simultaneously, at 3:12 PM, other St. Louis County police officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of South Lindbergh Boulevard and Rusty Road on a vehicle that was improperly using the shoulder to pass traffic,” according to KTRS. “That vehicle is a Mitsubishi GTS, red in color. Further investigation would reveal that vehicle stopped was the suspect vehicle of the shooting. Two adult males occupied the vehicle and both have been taken into custody without incident.”

The father’s condition was unknown, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening, KSDK reported.