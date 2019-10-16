Doctor at addiction facility prescribed girlfriend hundreds of pills, TN officials say

SHARE COPY LINK

A doctor lost his license after Tennessee officials say he prescribed his girlfriend pills using another name.

Kristin Dobay was working at Patient Centered Care, LLC, which specializes in addiction treatment, in Mt. Juliet, near Nashville, according to the consent order filed by the Tennessee Board of Medical Examiners.

Another doctor at the facility found out in May that “several prescriptions in the Controlled Substance Monitoring Database” that she had not authorized had been written under her name to a woman who was not her patient, the board says.

The woman was Dobay’s girlfriend, and he had been using the other doctor’s name to write her prescriptions for hundreds of pills, the board says.

His girlfriend was provided prescriptions in January for 90 Ritalin, 25 Clonazepam, 180 Gabapentin with two refills, 30 Abilify with two refills and 60 Depakote with two refills, the board says.

Dobay also wrote prescriptions to four others who were not patients at Patient Centered Care, including two who were obstetrics patients of his, the board says.

These prescriptions included Methadone, Oxycodone and Adderall, according to the board.

One of the four was an administrative employee at Patient Centered Care and admitted to selling the drugs Dobay prescribed to her, the board says.

Dobay also received two DUIs in 2011 and in 2018, the board says.

He was fired from Patient Centered Care in June, according to the board, and voluntarily surrendered his medical license on Sept. 18.