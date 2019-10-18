Police dogs help intercept $850,000 of meth near Mexican border, Texas officials say

U.S. Border Patrol authorities recovered methamphetamine valued at $850,000 Wednesday night near El Paso, Texas, officials reported.

Agents were conducting a routine immigration inspection at a checkpoint when they stopped a gray Saturn Vue for further investigation, a news release said.

The driver was a U.S. citizen and consented to a vehicle search by a Border Patrol dog. Agents say the dog indicated there were narcotics in the vehicle.

A secondary search using X-ray technology found “anomalies in the rear quarter panels of the vehicle,” the release said.

Agents proceeded to search the entire vehicle, finding “17 bundles wrapped in clear cellophane and tin foil - a type of concealment method often used by narcotics smugglers,” the release said. The bundles held more than 25 pounds of methamphetamine, the release said.

The Border Patrol seized the vehicle and turned the driver and drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration, the release said.