Want to see the dazzling Orionid meteor shower? There’s no better time than tonight

Beginning Monday night, the skies will serve up a celestial treat when the dazzling Orionid meteor shower peaks.

The Orionids are “some of the fastest among meteor showers,” Space.com said. The shower is expected to reach its peak just after midnight, according to Forbes.

Typically, the Orionids produce 10 to 20 meteors at their peak, but sometimes peaks can reach 50 to 75 meteors per hour, according to the American Meteor Society.

The meteor shower happens every year from about the beginning of October to Nov. 7, when Earth passes through “the stream of debris” left by Halley’s Comet, according to EarthSky. The shower gets its name from the constellation Orion, which is where the meteors appear to come from, timeanddate.com said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The meteors will be at their best in “the predawn hours,” at around 5 a.m., Space.com said. The website said the best time for people to try and see the shower would likely be between 11 p.m. Monday and 12:30 a.m. Tuesday local time.

No special equipment is needed to see the shower; all you need to do is find a place to watch the meteors that’s away from city lights, according to timeanddate.com. Lie down and look up at the sky.

The Orionids are the third meteor shower to peak this month. The Draconids and Southern Taurids lit up the sky two weeks ago.