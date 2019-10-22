A $10,000 ‘champion’ Bichon Frise was stolen. SC police are looking for the dognapper

An expensive “champion” dog has gone missing, and police are looking for the dognapper.

Leah, a “breeding champion” Bichon Frise worth about $10,000, went missing from her home in Greenville, South Carolina, on Oct. 13, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The 4-year-old, 11-pound pup was stolen, the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday, and now they are looking for information to help bring her home.

Leah’s microchip was scanned at a Petco in Simpsonville shortly after she went missing, the Sheriff’s Office said, and a woman who is about 30 to 40 years old was caught on camera bringing her into the store.

Simpsonville is about 14 miles from Greenville.

Anyone with information on the missing dog is asked to call the investigator at 864-371-3608 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME about case #19-180382, the Sheriff’s Office said.