12-foot shark gets rare ultrasound. Here’s what researchers found squirming inside

Exploring the insides of a live shark is asking for trouble, so researchers were poised for surprises when they did an ultrasound on a 12-foot-5 tiger shark off a popular Bahamas beach.

What they found was either really good news or really bad news, depending on how you feel about tiger sharks.

It was pregnant, not with one baby, twins or even triplets, but “several pups,” according to researcher James Sulikowski of the Sulikowski Shark and Fish Research Lab at Arizona State University.

The ultrasound footage, which Sulikowski recently posted on Facebook, shows the pups jostling inside their mom’s belly.

One of them also appears to be opening and closing its mouth, as if snoring.

“We hoped she was pregnant, but we’ve caught similar sized tigers that were not pregnant,” Sulikowski told the McClatchy news group.

“Using an ultrasound to observe baby tiger sharks inside their mother is always incredible. ... This work focuses on better understanding tiger shark reproduction, gestation, timing and location of birth,” he said.

The pregnant shark, which was about halfway along, was captured off Tiger Beach in the Bahamas and released unharmed after the data was collected.

It’s believed tiger sharks may carry pups nearly a year before giving birth, Sulikowski said. “But no one knows for sure. We are figuring that out.”

Tiger sharks can grow up to 24 feet and weigh 1,400 pounds in tropical and subtropical waters, but the average is 13 feet, according to SharksWorld.com.

“Tiger sharks have an enormous appetite and can eat almost anything they find in their path,” the site says. “If they run into non-edible objects or junk, they do not hesitate to eat them even without trying them first. In their stomachs trash, bags, and even license plates have been found.”

Sulikowski has been partnering with other researchers to put transmitters in the uterus of pregnant Atlantic sharks, to gather data on where the most mobile species give birth along the East Coast, the Charlotte Observer reported in January.

The lab’s research team will be back at Tiger Beach in December to conduct more research and shark tagging, Sulikowski said on Facebook.