Grandmother accidentally backs over 3-year-old in driveway, Texas cops say

A family is mourning in Texas after a girl died when she was run over by her grandmother’s truck in the driveway, according to KTAB.

“Sadie Garrett died Thursday, a month shy of her fourth birthday,” News 4 San Antonio reported. The girl was outside in the driveway on Wednesday when her grandmother was leaving the home and her truck struck the child as she reversed, officials said, according to News 4.

“(It’s) so sad being a grandfather myself,” Callahan County Sheriff Terry Joy told News 4. “It’s just devastating to a family. I’m at a loss for words.”

Sadie’s family was leaving their home when the girl “somehow escaped her car seat,” the Sheriff’s Office said in the KTAB report. “Sadie was standing by another car talking to someone inside when the driver of a large vehicle began backing down the driveway and hit her, unable to see her due to her size, according to the Sheriff’s Office,” KTAB said.

Sadie was taken to Hendrick Medical Center when sheriff’s deputies arrived and then flown to Cook Children’s Hospital, where she died, KTAB/KRBC report.

Funeral services will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, according to a GoFundMe set up by a family friend.

“Sadie was only 3 years old and all of those who love her are devastated,” the GoFundMe page says.