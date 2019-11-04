Woman went to a movie with a man. Now she’s convicted of his murder, Missouri cops say

A movie date in Missouri between 40-year-old Joshua Brooks and 34-year-old Christina Duckett ended in Brooks’ death.

On Friday, Duckett was convicted of murdering Brooks, according to Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson.

Duckett, of Springfield, was found guilty on two counts after the jury deliberated for about five hours, Patterson said in a news release.

“The Defendant, was found guilty by the jury in Count 1 charging murder in the second degree, and Count 2 charging armed criminal action for events that took place on or about September 9, 2018 in Springfield, Missouri,” the office said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Brooks and Duckett went to see “Mission Impossible: Fallout,” The Springfield News-Leader reported. After the movie ended around 11:45 p.m. officials say, the two drove to a dead-end street. Just 20 minutes later, Brooks was dead.

“Physical evidence located at the scene indicated that Brooks had been shot three times in the head at close range by his passenger,” the release said. “Brooks was found deceased the next morning in the driver’s seat of his car at the bottom of a dead-end street.”

While investigating, surveillance video showed Brooks and a woman entering the theater Sept. 9, The News-Leader said. Police reviewed Brooks text messages, which identified Duckett as the woman he took to the movies.

She was interviewed and told police she did go to the movies with Brooks, but claimed “he was alive when she left him,” The News-Leader reported.

Officials say electronic evidence placed Duckett “in the area of the crime scene between 12:04 a.m. and 12:37 a.m. Investigators also discovered that the defendant was in possession of the same caliber and brand of ammunition used to kill Mr. Brooks.”

Duckett faces up to a life sentence if convicted, according to the release.Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 10.