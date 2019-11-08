Gender reveal goes awry in Texas as plane carrying ‘pink water’ crashes, officials say

A plane crash in Turkey, Texas, on Sept. 7 was the result of a gender reveal gone wrong, a National Transportation Safety Board report says.

The pilot told Federal Aviation Administration officials he ”dumped about 350 gallons of pink water for a gender reveal.” After dropping the water, “the airplane ‘got too slow’, aerodynamically stalled, impacted terrain, and came to rest inverted,” the report filed Thursday said.

Aviation officials identified the pilot as 49-year-old Raj L. Horan of Plainview, Texas. He was unharmed, but the passenger suffered minor injuries, the report said. The FAA also noted the aircraft was a single-seat, not meant for two people to be onboard.

“The inspector reported that he thought the pilot moved to the right and the passenger was sitting on the edge of the seat on the left side,” the NTSB said, according to KXAN.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW