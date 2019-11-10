Syringes, other medical waste litter Venice Beach in Los Angeles, video shows

Lifeguards spotted syringes and other medical waste on Venice Beach near Los Angeles on Sunday morning, fire department officials reported on Twitter.

Part of the beach has been closed for cleanup following the 11:30 a.m. discovery, Los Angeles Fire Department Lifeguards officials reported in a series of Twitter posts.

Lifeguards spotted “a large amount of medical supplies” on the beach, one Twitter post reads. They were found on the shoreline south of the Venice Beach Pier.

Photos and video posted by the agency to Twitter shows orange syringe caps and other medical waste littering the beach.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The source of the supplies remains unknown, fire officials wrote.