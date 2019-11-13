Man stranded 100 feet up on McDonald’s sign after equipment fails, Ohio officials say

First responders rescued a city worker after he was stuck in the air while working on a McDonald’s sign in Middletown, Ohio, on Wednesday, WKRC reported.

Police received a call just after 1 p.m. from the worker’s manager informing them of the incident on Commerce Drive. While the man was not on the sign, according to Fox 19, he was “on the platform of a man-lift that was stuck, according to the boss, in ‘tilt mode’ between 100 and 135 feet in the air.”

After spending an hour and a half up on a McDonalds sign, worker Matt Keller is down and safe. He says he wasn't scared after his equipment broke. Just made a call and wait for help. @Local12 pic.twitter.com/VRwX1omXtG — Brad Underwood (@BUnderwoodWKRC) November 13, 2019

The worker, identified as Matt Keller, said he wasn’t injured but did not have a way down, WKRC said. He was rescued just after 3:15 p.m., WHIO7 reported.

“We’ve got a 110-foot aerial ladder that has a bucket on it from the city of Monroe, and the tech rescue team is going up in that bucket right now getting a rope system tied up, a harness, a full-body harness on the worker who is stuck up in the man lift,” Middletown fire Chief Paul Lolli told WLWT as the rescue unfolded.

“While the temperature was below freezing, the trapped worker and rescuers suffered no weather-related injuries,” Lolli told WHIO7.

Multiple teams helped with Keller’s rescue, including the “fire departments of Middletown, Franklin and Monroe as well as the Butler County Emergency Management Agency and the Butler County Tech Rescue Team,” Fox 19 said.