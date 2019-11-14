Chilly turtles couldn’t swim, so wildlife officials in Texas came to their rescue

Wildlife officials partnered to save 50 sea turtles whose survival was in danger because of severe cold weather, Texas Parks & Wildlife announced in a news release.

Cold-stunned sea turtles are those impaired by water 50 degrees and below. Because they cannot regulate their body temperature, they succumb to the weather and become “unable to swim,” the release said.

Their inability to swim in cooler water leaves them susceptible to becoming vulnerable to boat strikes, potentially being washed ashore and stranded.

“If not rescued quickly, these helpless animals often die of exposure or predation,” the release said.

Wildlife officials say the turtles risk their health to feast on algae and other plants growing on rocks.

“Green sea turtles are herbivores, eating plants. Their main sources of food in this area are the algae that grow on the rocks lining the area’s jetties, and the sea grasses that grow in the Laguna Madre,” the release said.

Depending on how cold the water becomes, more than “hundreds or even thousands of cold stunned turtles” can be found in just a few weeks, the release said.

Officials ask those who spot a cold-stunned sea turtle to please report the stranding by calling 1-866-TURTLE 5 (1-866-887-8535).