Cop is caught molesting girl in bathroom and threatens her mother, Oklahoma police say

An Oklahoma police officer is accused of multiple sex crimes of children, according to KFOR and other media outlets.

Bradley Don Goodin, 45, is charged with “three counts of lewd molestation and two counts of child sexual abuse in separate cases filed Thursday in Creek County District Court,” Tulsa World.com reported.

An affidavit obtained by Tulsa World alleges “a parent of one of the victims walked into a bathroom on Oct. 5 while Goodin had his hand down the pants of a 9-year-old girl.” When Goodin was confronted, he threatened to physically harm the child’s mother, the affidavit said.

Goodin is also accused of touching an 11-year-old girl inappropriately on multiple occasions, the Sapulpa Times said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

“The third time the defendant explained what happened,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit obtained by Tulsa World. “He said his watchband that he wears on his left wrist got caught in the shirt the victim was wearing and that must have been what the witness saw and mistook as him touching her.”

Goodin is an officer with the Bristow Police Department, which released a statement via Facebook that said Goodin is on paid leave.

Goodin was arrested Wednesday and remained in jail Thursday with bail set at $200,000, according to Creek County online jail records.