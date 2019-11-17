National
USC band apologizes for playing through tribute to UC Berkeley player who died
A tribute Saturday night to UC Berkeley football player Bryce Turner, who died earlier this year, sparked anger when the University of Southern California band played over the memorial, The San Francisco Chronicle reported.
“Sincere apologies to the family of Bryce Turner and Cal fans for inadvertently performing during his memorial earlier,” read a post on the official Twitter account of Spirit of Troy, the USC band.
Turner, 20, a defensive back, died in January after collapsing at a non-team workout near his Southern California home, The Washington Post reported. His cause of death has not been made public.
But not all Bears fans were accepting the apology.
“Just shows how classy U$C continues to be,” read one Twitter comment. “You knew what you were doing.”
“You should be ashamed,” wrote another person on Twitter. “Absolutely disgraceful.”
“it’s not inadvertent when you are being told not to play and instead you play louder,” read another Twitter post. “Your band has no class.”
