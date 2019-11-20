Parents dissolve body of toddler in acid after she drowned during bath, Texas cops say

A couple in Texas was sentenced on Friday after police say they dissolved the body of their toddler in a tub of acid after she drowned during a bath earlier this year.

Married couple Monica Dominguez and Gerardo Zavala-Loredo were arrested in February after police say they found the remains of their 2-year-old daughter in a tub of acid in a bedroom closet, KTVT reported.

Police say Dominguez told them her daughter, Rebecka Zavala, had drowned during an unsupervised bath and that she and Rebecka’s father had tried to get rid of the girl’s body, KGNS reported.

District Attorney Isidro Alaniz called the scene difficult.

“As you can imagine, it’s very difficult for all of us in law enforcement and for the first responders to be in a situation to come across a scene like we did,” Alaniz told KTRK.

Monica Dominguez and Gerardo Zavala-Loredo were sentenced in Texas on Friday after police say they dissolved their 2-year-old daughter’s remains in a tub of acid back in Febrary. Webb County Sheriff's Office

Dominguez, 38, was charged with tampering with evidence of a human corpse, endangering a child and abuse of a corpse, the Laredo Times reported. She pleaded guilty to all charges and will serve a total 20 years in prison.

Zavala-Loredo, 33, took a plea deal and will serve 14 years for tampering with evidence of a human corpse, according to the newspaper.

Officials say neither faced any murder charges because Rebecka’s cause of death could not be determined, KGNS reported.

Several years before, Dominguez received probation after her 9-month-old son suffered six bone fractures, KTRK reported. Her sentence will run alongside a 10-year revocation sentence for probation violation.