Photos show what happens when a lightweight trailer meets high winds in Nebraska

Officials in Nebraska say high winds blew a trailer into the bed of the truck that was pulling it. Nebraska State Troopers

There are high winds and there are blow-you-to-Oz high winds — and it appears a driver in Nebraska may have narrowly escaped the latter.

It was just after 10 p.m. Wednesday when a state trooper in Nebraska took to Twitter to share some spectacular photos of a trailer balanced on a truck bed.

The trooper said high winds caused an “unlikely predicament” when they blew a lightweight trailer into the bed of the pickup truck that was pulling it on the highway.

In the photos, the trailer appears to defy gravity, balancing with only one of its front wheels on the truck bed.

High winds and a lightweight trailer resulted in this unlikely predicament on HWY 385 near the South Dakota border. The trailer was balancing solely on the pickup bed. Chadron based Troopers worked the accident and provided traffic control. pic.twitter.com/tNISsufd59 — NSP Trooper Horak (@NSPTrooperHorak) November 21, 2019

Several Twitter users were as perplexed as the trooper.

“Not even sure how that happened! Wow!” one person wrote.

“I’m not even mad... just impressed,” wrote another.