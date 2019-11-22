Ghostly woman keeps returning to door of Pennsylvania home. She left a red balloon.

A “suspicious” woman has been captured on a security camera repeatedly visiting the same Pennsylvania home at night, where she left a red balloon. Middlesex Township Police photo

An unsettling investigation is underway in Pennsylvania’s Middlesex Township, where security cameras have captured images of a spectral-looking woman repeatedly visiting the same home.

Stranger still, she’s leaving things behind ... including a red balloon.

Red balloons are known as the calling card of Pennywise, the demonic clown in Stephen King’s popular novel “It.”

Middlesex Township Police in Carlisle shared a night-time photo of the woman Friday, showing a pale figure with hair that appears to be floating off her shoulders. Her mouth is open and she has one hand up, as if trying to communicate.

Investigators in the township, 120 miles west of Philadelphia, want help identifying her -- or it.

“A white female in her early-mid 20’s has made multiple appearances at a residence on MacArthur Drive in the Keystone Arms development,” police said in a release.

“The female was recorded by a home security system and the last visit made to the residence on 11-20-19 in the evening hours showed the female leaving a package on the front porch with a red balloon attached to it.”

A witness linked the woman to a Chevrolet Equinox, which was in the area around the time of her visits, the release said.

Investigators did not reveal what was in the package, or how many visits have been recorded.

As for the red balloon, Bustle.com summed the symbol up in an article: “This seemingly innocent object serves as a kind of harbinger for the otherworldly, demonic entity ... If you happen to see a red balloon around, you should probably get a little nervous.”

Middlesex Township has a population of about 5,500 and traces its history to the late 1700s, when the land was purchased from the region’s indigenous people in a treaty, according to Middlesextownship.org.