Birds may have caused the lockdown at the White House, officials say
The White House was on lock down Wednesday while fighter jets were assembled for an airspace violation that turned out to be a flock of birds, media outlets report.
An evacuation order was also in effect for the U.S. Capitol, WJLA reported. Early reports pointed to a possible small jet craft in the airspace.
But NORAD confirmed just before 1 p.m. it was a false alarm.
“NORAD responded to an event in the Special Flight Rules Area surrounding Washington D.C. this morning,” the agency tweeted. “NORAD directed @USCG rotary wing aircraft to investigate and the event was resolved without incident.”
Turns out it was a flock of birds on the radar, ABC11’s Sam Sweeney reported.
