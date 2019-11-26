National

Birds may have caused the lockdown at the White House, officials say

A flock of birds possibly caused a lockdown at the White House Tuesday morning, officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free
A flock of birds possibly caused a lockdown at the White House Tuesday morning, officials say. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

The White House was on lock down Wednesday while fighter jets were assembled for an airspace violation that turned out to be a flock of birds, media outlets report.

An evacuation order was also in effect for the U.S. Capitol, WJLA reported. Early reports pointed to a possible small jet craft in the airspace.

But NORAD confirmed just before 1 p.m. it was a false alarm.

“NORAD responded to an event in the Special Flight Rules Area surrounding Washington D.C. this morning,” the agency tweeted. “NORAD directed @USCG rotary wing aircraft to investigate and the event was resolved without incident.”

Turns out it was a flock of birds on the radar, ABC11’s Sam Sweeney reported.

Related stories from The Olympian
Hayley Fowler
Hayley is a Real Time reporter at The Charlotte Observer covering breaking news and trending stories in the Carolinas. She also created the Observer’s unofficial bird beat (est. 2015) with a summer full of ornithological-related content, including a story about Barred Owls in love.
  Comments  