Hurricane Zeta’s winds and rain leave gutted buildings, flipped vehicles, images show

Hurricane Zeta left a trail of destruction along the Gulf Coast, including damaged buildings and overturned tractor trailers, images on social media show.

Thousands are without power in the region Thursday morning, and Zeta, which made landfall Wednesday in Louisiana, is blamed for at least two deaths, including one in Biloxi. It has since weakened to a tropical storm.

More than 1.9 million utility customers across the South are without power Thursday morning as a result of the storm, CNN reported.

Images shared on social media show people woke up to damaged and flooded homes and downed trees.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Hurricane Zeta has caused widespread damage. This from Golden Meadow shows a partially collapsed building onto a street and nearby businesses and homes.... all lit by the sunset as Zeta rapidly moved away. #HurricaneZeta #lawx pic.twitter.com/hxRZb8YFOj — Brian Emfinger (@brianemfinger) October 28, 2020

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

My husband was able to capture the 120+ mph winds of #HurricaneZeta ... this was in the southern eyewall in Cut Off, LA & left us with widespread structural damage and power outages@JoshCozartWx @NWS @NWSNHC @weartv @KHOU @LafourcheSO pic.twitter.com/NNHU3jJ2V7 — Leslie Juban (@JubanLeslie) October 29, 2020

MAJOR PROBLEMS ON I-10, North of Waveland and Bay St Louis. At least one semi down, others barely hanging on. We are all rocking around up here on raised part of I-10. Tried to catch eyewall again in Gulfport.. Chasing #Zeta #HurricaneZeta @MyRadarWX pic.twitter.com/A9fqHiAfLe — Aaron Jayjack (@aaronjayjack) October 29, 2020

This is sounds from inside the bathroom with now power. My communication with her is spotty due to power outage. She will not be able to see Twitter because it requires WiFi for her.



A tree has hit the roof.



* You may have to turn up the sound. #HurricaneZeta pic.twitter.com/iAfcxlHko4 — Lisa Never a Handmaiden (@meg_Y12) October 29, 2020

Winds gusted above 100mph here along the Mississippi gulf coast — and the damage looks it! I’ll be live on @gma with the forecast because #Zeta is ruthless racing northeast and knocked out power to 800k customers in Georgia alone. Certainly no power down here... pic.twitter.com/sb0f1qVBJy — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) October 29, 2020

Sheriff Webre just sent me this video of LA 1 south of the levee system in Golden Meadow. Yes, that’s a boat on the roadway. #Zeta pic.twitter.com/bydOrAaocN — Brennan Matherne (@BrennanMatherne) October 28, 2020

Joe Sewell was sleeping when a tree fell on top of him! He had to crawl out of his home and miraculously left without a scratch! @mynbc15 @spann #ZETA #alw pic.twitter.com/fPwJ1jRw6X — Jaysha Patel (@Jaysha_WPMI) October 29, 2020