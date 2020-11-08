The Olympian Logo
E. coli found in a sample of romaine lettuce from Walmart. The brand has been recalled

Tanimura & Angle bagged romaine lettuce heads got recalled in 19 states and Puerto Rico after the state of Michigan found E. coli in a sample from Walmart.

And the E. coli found was O157:H7, one of the most likely strains to produce hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), the kidney failure that can make E. coli deadly.

The FDA-posted recall notice didn’t say the lettuce was sold exclusively at Walmart. According to the state of Michigan, the lettuce it tested came from the Walmart in Comstock, Michigan. Walmart posted a 19-page list of stores that sold the lettuce.

Tainimura & Antle Romaine Lettuc_fitted.jpeg
Tanimura & Antle Romaine Lettuce FDA

The recalled 3,396 cartons were packed on Oct. 15 or Oct. 16 and sold in California, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Indiana, Alaska, Arkansas, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Puerto Rico.

E. coli O157:H7 usually brings a slight fever, stomachaches and bloody diarrhea, usually starting three to four days after infection. The CDC estimates 5% to 10% of those who get this form of E. coli get HUS.

“HUS develops about seven days after symptoms first appear, when diarrhea is improving,” the CDC said. “Clues that someone is developing HUS include decreased frequency of urination, feeling very tired, and losing...color in their cheeks inside the lower eyelids.”

Consumers should return the lettuce to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund or just throw it out. Those with questions should call 877-827-7388, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Eastern time.

