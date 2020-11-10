Kentucky restaurants offer free food if you turn in your MAGA hats and Trump apparel

Owners of two Louisville restaurants extended an “olive branch” to supporters of President Donald Trump following Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

If you have Trump merchandise you’d like to get rid of, Six Forks Burger Company and Pollo - A Gourmet Chicken Joint will take it.

And you’ll get free food!

“We... are proud to say that we were in full support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ campaign,” the Kentucky restaurant owners wrote on Facebook. “But, we feel compelled to extend an olive branch to those who support Donald J. Trump in his unsuccessful bid for re-election.”

Turning in Trump hats, flags and T-shirts will get you “a free lil cheeseburger and fries” at Six Forks Burger Company or a free entree and side at Pollo.

Husband and wife owners Troy King and Selena Johnson told the Courier-Journal the gesture is sincere and intended to help the community come together.

“Once I had seen that Biden was the confirmed winner, I thought, all right, we got that part, but we’ve still got to figure out how to come together,” King told the newspaper. “It’s not going to make a difference to have Biden as president if we don’t work together.”

The offer was initially good only through Wednesday and just at Pollo, but the owners doubled down after saying they received a threat. They have now extended the offer through the rest of November.

The couple on Facebook they “expected our offer would ruffle a few feathers.”

“We strongly feel now is the time to reach out to those who think different than the other and we all come together and figure out as Americans what we want the future to look like,” owners said.

They received mix reviews after posting the offer Saturday.

“Looks like one place I’ll never eat at,” one commenter wrote.

“I absolutely love this!!!!” said another commenter.

As of Monday afternoon, no one has yet made good on the offer, the couple told the Courier-Journal.