Trump campaign wants Georgia to count all ballots by hand for recount
President Donald Trump’s campaign is requesting a “full hand-count” of votes during a recount in Georgia.
Rep. Doug Collins, who is leading the president’s recount team in Georgia, has made a series of formal requests to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as the state prepares for a recount.
Former Vice President Joe Biden was named the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election before Georgia finished its initial vote count.
“Most importantly, the Secretary of State should announce a full hand-count of every ballot cast in each and every county due to widespread allegations of voter irregularities, issues with voting machines, and poll watcher access,” Collins wrote in a statement released Tuesday. “We can – and we will – petition for this in court after statewide certification is completed if the Secretary of State fails.”
The Trump campaign, Collins said, is also asking for a full comparison of absentee ballots and in-person and provisional ballots cast in Georgia. It also wants Raffensperger’s office to “check for felons and other ineligible persons who may have cast a ballot.”
“We are hopeful he (Raffensperger) preemptively take this action today to ensure every Georgian has confidence in our electoral process,” Collins said.
