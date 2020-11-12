Naked man found swimming in pond outside elementary school, South Carolina cops say

A man was found swimming in a South Carolina pond with no clothes, forcing a nearby elementary school to go into “lockout” mode, officials say.

A school resource officer was near the kindergarten playground on Wednesday when “strange sounds” emerged in the distance, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

“The pond is normally filled with Canadian geese, who make a lot of noise, however today I observed a naked man swimming in the pond,” the officer wrote in the report.

The officer made the discovery during the school day at Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary, cops say. The school entered a “lockout,” which prevents everyone from moving within the building, according to the sheriff’s office.

The 41-year-old man got out of the pond on his own, deputies said.

“He described going into the water to be saved because he was a sinner and needed to be baptized,” the incident report said.

The man faces a charge of misdemeanor disturbing schools and received a trespassing notice, according to deputies. He was taken to the Charleston County jail with bail set at $25,000, records show.