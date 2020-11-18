The Olympian Logo
Three-time Super Bowl champion puts Georgia mansion on market for $2.2M. Take a look

Jeff Bostic has put his Georgia home on the market for $2.2 million.
Jeff Bostic has put his Georgia home on the market for $2.2 million. Screen grab courtesy of the Norton Agency

Jeff Bostic, the former offensive lineman who made his name with Washington for all 14 years of his professional career, has put his Georgia mansion on the market for $2.2 million, according to Realtor.com.

The estate rests in the guard-gated St. Marlo Country Club community in Duluth and was purchased by Bostic — a three-time super Bowl champion — in 1999 for $1.31 million, Realtor.com said.

Georgia house #2.jpg
Foyer with the staircase to the second floor. Screen grab courtesy of the Norton Agency

The 12,093-square-foot mansion boasts seven bedrooms and eight and a half bathrooms.

“Elegant two-story foyer opens to a gentleman’s study with built-ins,” the listing describes says. “Adjacent to the study is the formal dining room which easily accommodates 12 or more guests.”

Georgia house #7.jpg
Kitchen. Screen grab courtesy of the Norton Agency

Upstairs, a separate living space in the primary bedroom offers a view of the golf course off the cul-de-sac, while the primary bathroom has “his and her custom vanities, oversized tub, and a huge custom closet.”

Bostic made a name for himself when he was named All-ACC in 1979 for the Clemson Tigers before starting his pro career with Washington. He’s the only Tiger to play for three Super Bowl championship teams and is considered one the greatest offensive line names not only in the history of the Washington franchise, but also in the history of the game.

Georgia house #8.jpg
Bedroom Screen grab courtesy of the Norton Agency

