Want to buy this NBA legend’s California mansion? Being a Celtics fan will help

Paul Pierce’s Calabasas mansion. Screen grab courtesy of The Altman Brothers Team

If you’re an NBA fan — especially of a particular team in the East — and happen to live in the Los Angeles area with more than $11 million to spend, we have the perfect house for you.

Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce has put his Calabasas amenity-loaded mansion on the market for $10.995 million, the listing at the Altman Brothers Team says.

NBA legend Paul Pierce’s estate is now on the market. Screen grab courtesy of The Altman Brothers Team

Fittingly, the mansion has a basketball court painted with a huge Celtics logo that seemingly can be seen from the international space station.

Basketball court with Boston logo. Screen grab courtesy of The Altman Brothers Team

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 10-time All-Star bought the estate for $6.5 million in 2009, one year after winning the NBA title with Boston.

“Eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms complete the two-story floor plan,” the L.A. Times said. “Throughout the home, large doors and windows take in city and mountain views. A second-story terrace hangs off the back of the house, overlooking a grassy backyard with a swimming pool, two spas, dining area and fire pit in addition to the Celtics-themed basketball court.”

Theater room Screen grab courtesy of The Altman Brothers Team

While Pierce spent the majority of his 19-year NBA career with Boston, he also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Washington Wizards before ending his career with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2017. His jersey number, 34, was retired by the Celtics in 2018.

Boston Celtics forward Paul Pierce (34) reacts in the second half of Game 2 of their first-round NBA basketball playoff series against the New York Knicks in New York, Tuesday, April 23, 2013. The Knicks defeated the Celtics 87-71 to go up 2-0 in their series. .(AP Photo/Kathy Willens) Kathy Willens AP

Viewers were given a glimpse of Paul’s palace during ESPN’s live coverage of the HORSE competition in April, over a month after the COVID-19 pandemic struck down sports across the globe. While Pierce lost on the court emblazoned with the Celtics logo to Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, it was a joy to sneak a peek into his glamorous world.