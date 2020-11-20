The Olympian Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

How long would you wait for In-N-Out Burger? Traffic backs up for miles in Colorado

Employees hustle to keep up with the orders at the Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The first two locations in Colorado opened Friday, this one at the southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways and one in Aurora. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP)
Employees hustle to keep up with the orders at the Colorado Springs In-N-Out restaurant Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. The first two locations in Colorado opened Friday, this one at the southeast corner of InterQuest and Voyager parkways and one in Aurora. (Christian Murdock/The Gazette via AP) Christian Murdock AP

Is there anything more American than this?

In-N-Out Burger customers descended upon a new location in Aurora, Colorado, on Friday, backing up traffic for miles just for a taste of the California-based fast-food chain’s fare.

The massive movement required police officers to monitor traffic as people waited up to 14 hours in a line that reached an estimated two miles.

It’s not as if police didn’t expect it. A day before the opening, the department warned of heavy traffic expected in the area.

Coloradans didn’t disappoint.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A TV reporter captured a glimpse of what looks like rush-hour traffic.

Lines outside the restaurant looked like fans waiting for a concert or football game — not a burger.

A local CBS TV station’s helicopter captured the mass of In-N-Out customers.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER

In the Aurora Police Department’s last update for the night, the final customer of the night had been “marked,” and they could expect to eat around 2 a.m.

“We anticipate continued traffic impacts in the coming days so please use alternate routes, maybe you’ll find another great local eatery to support,” police said.

Read Next
Chacour Koop
Chacour Koop is a Real-Time reporter based in Kansas City. Previously, he reported for the Associated Press, Galveston County Daily News and Daily Herald in Chicago.
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service