Two kids among 4 found dead in West Virginia home, police say. Juvenile charged

Four family members, including a 3-year-old and a 12-year-old, were found dead in a West Virginia home, officials say.

A juvenile faces murder charges in connection with the deaths, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.

Earlier that day, officials say, someone went to the home in the Elkview community near Charleston to check on family members. The person entered through an unlocked door and found the bodies of three relatives who died “from an apparent act of violence,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies say they responded to a 911 call about the discovery and found another body at the home.

The four people, whose names haven’t been released, were all family members, police say. They include two adults and two children, ages 12 and 3.

“This does not appear to be a random crime,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.

Another juvenile who lived in the house was found safe somewhere else, the sheriff’s department said late Sunday.

Later, officials announced a juvenile was charged with murder in connection with the case. The identity of that person wasn’t shared publicly.

“It is unlawful for our agency to release more information regarding juvenile offenders,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook.