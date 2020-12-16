Trump rants ‘sad’ Fox News is in ‘limboland,’ while praising its conservative cable rival OANN

NEW YORK — Still insisting he won the presidential election, President Donald Trump ripped the conservative outlet that supported him for more than four years while promoting an even further right-wing cable TV channel that continues humoring his baseless claims of voter fraud.

“Can’t believe how badly Fox News is doing in the ratings,” Trump tweeted. “They played right into the hands of the Radical Left Democrats, & now are floating in limboland.”

While Fox News daytime ratings experienced a drop after the president lost last month’s election, the top-rated conservative network led all cable news stations in the last round of Nielsen ratings. The president offered no information to make his claim that Fox was doing “badly” Wednesday.

He also took aim at Fox’s advertisements before declaring the network deceased.

“Fox News is dead,” he added. “Really Sad!”

In a separate tweet the president suggested “Perhaps the biggest difference between 2016 and 2020 is Fox News.”

In that missive, Trump argued that he got more votes in the 2016 election that he did in 2020. In both elections, he received fewer votes than his Democratic opponents. While the Electoral College awarded the presidency to Trump in 2016 after he lost the popular vote, that didn’t happen Monday, when that same electoral body voted to make Joe Biden the nation’s next president.

Trump encouraged supporters to tune in to OANN Wednesday, where the focus was on “the Fraudulent 2020 Election that just took place,” according to the president, who continues to state without evidence that he won the election that he lost by more than 7 million votes.

Among Trump’s grievances against Fox News is that it was one of the first outlets to declare he’d lost the swing state of Arizona. Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera, a friend of his, has urged the president to step down with “grace and dignity.”

OANN is happy to help the president send his most adamant supporters their way.

“Now that Fox News has joined the mainstream media in censoring factual reporting, the most powerful leaders in the world count on OANN to deliver the truth to YOU!” reads a tweet pinned to the top of the off-brand cable outlet’s Twitter feed.