Chad Johnson blesses restaurant server ‘$100 for every minute’ kept past closing time

Sure, Chad Johnson is known for his on the field antics as a former wide receiver for the Cincinnati Bengals, New England Patriots and the Miami Dolphins. And then there’s that strange stretch of time he changed his name to Ochocinco.

But he’s also known for his generosity, especially during this global COVID-19 pandemic.

And he’s at it again.

Johnson posted on Twitter that he was headed to a favorite restaurant of his and for every minute after 10 p.m. (closing time) he remained, he would pay his server $100.

Headed to my Cuban spot for dinner, I’m being somewhat of an inconvenience for the kitchen & staff being that they close at 10pm but i will be sure to bless l my server $100 for every minute after 10pm for the trouble — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 17, 2020

After all was said and done, Johnson ended up spending 13 minutes past closing andleft his server a generous $1,300 tip.

Back in May, Johnson did the same thing at the same restaurant and Havan’s Cuban Cuisine posted the receipt on their Instagram page.

“Congrats on re-opening, sorry about the pandemic,” Johnson wrote under the $1,000 tip he left on a $34.40 ticket. “Hope this helps. ‘I LOVE YOU.’”

