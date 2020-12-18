‘Lassie 2020.’ Ax-wielding dog stares down mailman on the job in rural Kentucky

Kentucky mailman Tim Smith was being watched intensely by this pair of dogs on his rural delivery route. Tim Smith. Screengrab from Facebook.

A Kentucky mailman recently encountered a beast that many might assume only exists in the nightmares of all those who deliver parcels and packages for a living: an ax-wielding dog.

Tim Smith, a USPS rural mail carrier, snapped some photos of the dark hound staring him down on his mail route, seeming to gaze directly into the camera.

Beside it, another dog stares at Smith with equal intensity.

Is ax-dog’s bark worse than its bite? Probably not worth finding out.

“There’s a lot of reasons why your mailman might not deliver your packages, and this is one of them,” Smith wrote in a Facebook post, sharing the photos. “I can handle a dog, but not a dog with an axe.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Ax-dog has struck fear and awe into the hearts of thousands within hours of Smith’s posting.

As of Friday afternoon, the intimidating canine had been shared over 100,000 times, and garnered over 7,000 comments.

“Lassie 2020,” one commenter wrote, appropriately for such a dread-inducing dog.

“Thats the dog for me...till he gets tired of me and I can’t be found anymore,” another commenter said, accepting their fate.

Still another tried to calm the rising panic with wishful thinking: “Maybe they are just cutting down their Christmas tree.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

One suggested ax-dog’s arsenal isn’t expansive enough.

“Talk about a guard dog,” they wrote. “I want one that knows to use nunchucks.”

According to Smith, the dog is actually very friendly and is often seen carrying sticks, as opposed to bladed implements, he told WKYT.

Not everyone is convinced.

“Looks like they’re plotting,” one commenter said.

Another suspects the plot is already in motion: “There’s a third dog behind them digging a shallow grave.”