Country music world reacts to death of singer K.T. Oslin. ‘A helluva lady’

Singer-songwriter K.T. Oslin, who rose to fame in 1987 with her smash hit “80’s Lady,” died Monday at 78 years old, according to MusicRow.com.

Oslin had four No. 1 hits during her singing career and was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2018, CMT.com reported.

“80’s Lady” led to a Grammy Award for Best Country Vocal Performance. She went on to win two more Grammys the following year for her song “Hold Me.”

Oslin suffered from Parkinson’s disease and was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week, MusicRow.com reported. It’s unclear if the coronavirus contributed to her death.

The country music world reacted to her death Monday. Country music icon Travis Tritt was among the singers who tweeted about Oslin, calling her a “brilliant songwriter and a helluva lady.”

Sad to hear that K.T. Oslin has passed away. I toured with her often at the beginning of my career and we even hosted the Music City News Awards show together along with ⁦@VGcom. She was a brilliant songwriter and a helluva lady. https://t.co/XIxjV7bc6R — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) December 21, 2020 Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of yet another country music icon, K.T. Oslin. Prayers for her family and friends. - CD, Jr. #RIPKTOslin

*Pictured L-R Former TN Governor Phil Bredesen, KT, Charlie, Ronnie Dunn, Joe Galante. pic.twitter.com/vkVUzgjvGx — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) December 21, 2020 ... the gatekeepers didn’t even have a chance to decide whether or not they’d let her in. K.T. Oslin didn’t ask anyone for permission to enter. She waltzed in with her brilliant songs, her unmatched intellect, her perfectly foul mouth and she changed everything— forever.#KTOslin pic.twitter.com/syFSzPpI1h — Chely Wright (@chelywright) December 21, 2020 I’ll never forget the night that I opened for Mike Reid at the Franklin Theater in 2013. My friend Robert Filhart asked if he could bring someone backstage. I didn’t know that that someone was KT Oslin until she blew through the door with him like something out of a movie. pic.twitter.com/JmPLJcR7bx — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) December 21, 2020 Rest In Peace "Eighties Lady" KT Oslin.... another country singer goes home... pic.twitter.com/Fc6wG9dIx6 — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) December 21, 2020 I'm just heartbroken to hear that KT Oslin has died. She said yes to a benefit for @ppmet that I hosted annually, when no one else would do it. She was funny and smart and irreverent as hell. And we sang Bye Bye Love to each other at the end and it was bliss. Godspeed KT. — Gretchen Peters (@gretchenpeters) December 21, 2020