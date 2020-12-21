‘Abyss of sadness.’ HS basketball player’s death in house fire rocks Alabama community

Screen grab from the Bessemer City basketball team's twitter account

An Alabama high school is grieving the loss of a “great student, great athlete” who died tragically in a house fire on Sunday evening, the school’s basketball team confirmed.

Kayvion Webster, a point guard for the Bessemer City High School basketball team, died after he was rescued by firefighters after a fire broke out around 3 a.m. Sunday, CBS 42 reported. According to officials, there were three adults who got out of the house, but Webster was in the bathroom when discovered by firefighters, CBS said.

He died at UAB Hospital in nearby Birmingham.

“We loss a soldier today @WebsterKayvion to a house fire, please pray for our program and family of Kayvion,” a tweet from the school’s basketball team Twitter page said. “We love you and miss you.”

Bessemer Superintendent Dr. Autumn Jeter confirmed the news in a statement after receiving confirmation from the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, WVTM reported.

“The death of Kayvion Webster brings an abyss of sadness to our school and community. It’s hard to lose any member of the Bessemer Family, and young person like Kayvion is exceptionally difficult,” Jeter said according to multiple outlets including WVTM. “He was a student, an athlete, and a person of good character.”

Basketball coach Ron Hamilton also spoke highly of Webster to WDHN.

“We lost a good kid,” Hamilton said. “Great kid, great student, great athlete. We’re all hurting right now.”

Tributes started pouring in on social media after the news broke, especially from those who had coached the young player.

First met this kid when he was in the 6th grade. I can honestly say there isn’t anything negative to say about him. One of the best athletes & funniest kids to be around. It was an honor to coach you. Rest easy! https://t.co/9PnWfkGXQT — Brandon M. (@__CoachMaye) December 21, 2020

got an opportunity to coach this kid in middle school. hell of a talent, more of a joy & energy as a person. hate to continuously see the city of Bessemer suffer especially these kids. https://t.co/9pHj1R3RF1 — Coach LeAndre Crawford (@CCrawford46) December 21, 2020

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family after they lost a majority of their possessions in the fire.