Driver doing 114 mph in a snowstorm was ‘in a hurry,’ but the reason puzzled Iowa cops

Driver clocked in at 114 MPH, Iowa State Patrol said. Photo from Iowa State Patrol Department Facebook page

A driver who was clocked going 114 mph during a snowstorm Tuesday night offered an interesting excuse when pulled over by the Iowa State Patrol.

Trooper Denny Schnathors caught the speeder on Interstate 35 in the middle of a winter storm that was making its way across the Upper Midwest, creating treacherous road conditions.

The excuse the driver gave to the trooper?

“In a hurry trying to get back to college in Minnesota.”

According to KCCI, I-35 was covered in ice and snow that night and troopers reported they responded to 91 crashes between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.

“First responders were busy helping many motorists stranded during this storm —speeding like this is NOT being responsible,” the Iowa Police Facebook post said.

People in the comments section were quick to respond to the dangerous actions of the driver.

“Driving these speeds during dry road conditions is just insane, let alone when there is a winter snowstorm!” one Facebook user wrote. “Perhaps the individual was returning the college of Mortuary Science, maybe alive....or maybe dead.”

“Thankful that you stopped them, Denny, before they caused an accident,” said another. “I hope they slowed down for the rest of their trip to MN.”

“There is no excuse for anyone going this fast with the weather the way it was,” another comment said. “He not only endangered his life but the lives of everyone else on the road. I hope his fine is substantial and comes with loss of his drivers license.”

Some pointed out the obvious — being while some Minnesota schools have gone virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, most, if not all, are still on winter break.

“...Wonder what college, with everything locked down in Minnesota, surprised they are even starting this early and with New Years. Sounds like a lie!!! Still 3 weeks before the major colleges start in Iowa.”

The driver’s name has not been released, nor what charges or citations he or she may face, according to WFXR.