Mom accused of hitting kids who had COVID for not wearing masks, Arizona police say

A Wickenburg, Arizona mom was arrested for hitting and kicking her kids after they tested positive for COVID-19 and weren’t wearing masks. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images | Royalty Free Getty Images/iStockphoto

An Arizona mom was arrested for allegedly beating her kids who were not wearing masks after they tested positive for COVID-19, according to KNXV.

Wickenburg police responded to a call on Dec. 26 after someone reported that Sarah Boone, 32, had assaulted her three children, KPHO reported. The kids are between the ages of 5 and 14 years old, according to KPNX.

Boone allegedly hit one child, “kicked another while they were on the ground” and picked one up by the neck, KNXV reported.

After the police were called, Boone left her home, according to KPHO. Officers found her walking down a street, but they say she did not respond to them and resisted arrest, KPNX reported.

Officers managed to get her into custody after using a Taser on her, according to KNXV. Boone was booked into jail on charges of child abuse, assault, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, KPNX reported.