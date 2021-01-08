History teacher in DC during riot sent students conspiracy video, Wisconsin parent says

A Wisconsin teacher put on leave by Burlington Area School District was in D.C. amid riots and sent his students an election conspiracy video, a parent says. Screengrab from Jon Phetteplace.

A Wisconsin social studies teacher in Washington D.C. during the pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol previously sent students an election conspiracy video, a parent says.

Burlington Area School District officials says they learned of the high school teacher’s trip to the capital after a student questioned an assignment posted in Google Classroom. The teacher is on non-disciplinary administrative leave while the district investigates content posted on the virtual education platform.

“The Burlington Area School District does not agree with the violence and criminal activity in Washington D.C.,” officials said in a statement. “In a time that has no precedent, we recognize that within our district, we have varying perspectives. We feel an urgency to embrace our entire community of learners as we seek to explore diverse ideas without bias.”

The teacher told students he was going to Washington D.C. from Tuesday to Thursday, according to a screenshot of the online assignment provided by Jon Phetteplace, the parent of a 10th grade student.

“I will be in Washington D.C. Some of you will understand why! Some will not,” the teacher wrote above classroom materials about the Cold War. “I am sorry, but standing up for election integrity and our right to vote in FAIR elections is too important for me to NOT be there.”

President Donald Trump hosted a rally in Washington D.C. on Wednesday, telling supporters to march to the Capitol as Congress attempted to certify President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory. The pro-Trump mob stormed the building, forcing lawmakers and staff to evacuate and take cover. Five people died after the attack, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer.

Another screenshot shows the teacher’s classroom materials on The Great Depression included a YouTube video by The Epoch Times, which The New York Times reports is a “leading purveyor of right-wing misinformation” that pushes conspiracy theories. The video includes false, baseless claims by Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney to President Trump, that Pennsylvania counted 650,000 illegal ballots.

According to the teacher’s biography on the school website, he has taught social studies in North Carolina, Michigan and Wisconsin and is in his seventh year at the school. His classes this year include modern world history and modern American history, according to the website.

Phetteplace, the student’s parent, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel he was in disbelief after seeing the teacher’s assignment.

“The thing is, that was a terroristic event that happened (Wednesday), and he’s just going to come back to school right afterwards?” Phetteplace said.