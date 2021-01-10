44 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,165 new cases in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota is reporting 44 new deaths and 2,165 new coronavirus cases, the state Health Department said Sunday morning.

The state's one-day count of new cases came on a volume of about 40,190 newly completed tests. Sixty-four people were admitted to the hospital including eight to the ICU.

The department also reported 12,536 additional doses of vaccine administered, bringing the state's total to 132,280.

Since the pandemic arrived in Minnesota in March, the state's tallies include 439,572 total positive cases, 22,763 hospitalizations and 5,707 deaths.

Residents of long-term care and assisted-living facilities accounted for 27 of the newly announced deaths, and 3,653 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Two deaths were reported in group home-residential behavioral health residence and one death in a jail/prison.

Numbers released Sunday show health care workers have accounted for 33,921 positive cases. More than 414,756 people who were infected no longer need to be isolated.

COVID-19 is a viral respiratory illness caused by a new coronavirus that surfaced late last year. People at greatest risk include those 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities and those with underlying medical conditions.

Those health problems range from lung disease and serious heart conditions to severe obesity and diabetes. People undergoing treatment for failing kidneys also run a greater risk, as do those with cancer and other conditions where treatments suppress immune systems.

Most patients with COVID-19 don't need to be hospitalized. Most illnesses involve mild or moderate symptoms; many cases are asymptomatic.