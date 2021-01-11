Customer upset over McDonald’s order pulls gun in drive-thru, New Mexico cops say

Estevan Gonzalez was arrested after police say he pulled a gun in a McDonald’s drive-thru in Albuquerque. Screengrab: Google Maps

A McDonald’s customer in New Mexico is facing charges after police say he pulled out a gun in a drive-thru last week.

Estevan Gonzalez rolled into the drive-thru at an Albuquerque McDonald’s early Thursday and told the employee working the window that he’d received the wrong order, police said, KRQE reported.

The employee corrected his order and Gonzalez drove off, according to the outlet.

Not long after, Gonzalez got back in the drive-thru line and pulled out a gun when he reached the window, pointing it at the female employee, police said, KOB reported.

Officials say security footage showed Gonzalez wielding a gun as he argued with the woman, according to the Albuquerque Journal.

The woman later told police she was scared for her life and ran to the back of the restaurant to call authorities, the Journal reported.

Police arrived to find Gonzalez still at McDonald’s, according to KOB. Police say he drove several “circles around the parking lot” before getting back into the drive-thru line, reversing out of it and speeding off, the outlet reported.

A police helicopter followed Gonzalez until officers were able to catch up and arrest him, according to KOB.

After his arrest, Gonzalez told police he was afraid and that “he was only trying to get a hamburger,” the Journal reported. He then declined to answer any questions and requested a lawyer, police say.

Gonzalez is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. He’s being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Albuquerque.