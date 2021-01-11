Mansion that Ulysses S. Grant called home hits market in Mississippi for $2.1 million

The Walter Place mansion is “one of the last grand mansions completed before the American Civil War,” according to a Facebook page for the estate. Screengrab from Realtor.com

A Mississippi mansion that was once home to a railroad business executive and his one-time roommate, a famous Civil War general, is officially up for grabs.

The historic Walter Place estate hit the market with a $2.1 million asking price late last year, according to Realtor.com.

The six-bedroom, six-bathroom abode sits on a sprawling 13-acre lot in Holly Springs, just outside Memphis, Tennessee, and features a distinctive “combination of Greek Revival and Gothic revival architectural styles,” according to the online listing.

The property’s in-ground pool was the first built in the area, and is now accompanied by a gazebo with a reflection pond, a treehouse and two small cottages, among other features.

Dating back to 1859, the home was built for then-Mississippi Central Railroad president Harvey Washington Walter, who later invited Union Gen. Ulysses S. Grant and his wife Julia to stay with him during the Civil War, the listing states. The 7,000-square foot estate also served as a summer home for businessman Oscar Johnson, Jr., who co-founded the International Shoe Company.

The mansion was later turned into a hospital for patients suffering from yellow fever, according to the book “The Bench and Bar of Mississippi” by author James Lynch.

Open house was a success today at The Walter Place! We had great conversation and friends made. We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow Sunday the 13th from 1-5 Posted by Walter Place on Saturday, December 12, 2020

Walter Place is now among the most popular attractions in northern Mississippi and draws tourists from across the nation, according to a Facebook page for the property. It also remains “one of the last grand mansions completed before the Civil War” and has been fully “restored to her former glory.”

“This is a rare opportunity to own a piece of American history,” the Realtor.com listing states.

The mansion’s other features include a spiral staircase and hardwood floors, a gourmet chef’s kitchen with quartz countertops and a Viking Range stove.

