Disneyland Resort ends annual pass program. Here’s what to know

Disneyland Resort in Southern California has scrapped its annual pass program, which allowed visitors to pay a yearly fee for multiple visits. The Associated Press file

Annual passes are no more at Disneyland Resort in Southern California, the company announced Thursday.

The program has been scrapped “due to the continued uncertainty of the pandemic and limitations around the reopening of our California theme parks,” says an announcement.

Annual pass-holders paid a yearly fee to visit the park multiple times, with various tiers of passes determining when and how often they could visit.

Current pass-holders will receive partial refunds retroactive to the March closure of Disneyland and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, California, Disney says. Pass-holders also will receive discounts on Downtown Disney merchandise.

Disney is working on a new program to replace annual passes, the announcement says.

Annual passes had made Disneyland and Disney California Adventure into weekly or monthly hangouts for some Southern California fans, but also exacerbated complaints of crowding in the parks, the Los Angeles Times reported.