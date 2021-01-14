Biden nominates Atlanta mayor for Democratic National Committee post

ATLANTA — President-elect Joe Biden has nominated Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms for a position with the Democratic National Committee that would place her in charge of civic engagement and voter protection, according to a Thursday evening news release from the campaign.

“Mayor Bottoms is the only Mayor in Atlanta’s history to have served in all three branches of government, serving as a judge and City Councilmember before being sworn in as Mayor,” the release said. “Leading with a progressive agenda focused on equity and affordable housing, Mayor Bottoms serves as Chair of the Community Development and Housing Committee and the Census Task Force for the United States Conference of Mayors.”

Bottoms was an early and ardent supporter of Biden’s campaign, and for months, speculation has that she would join his administration in some capacity in Washington, D.C.

“I’m honored and humbled to be endorsed by @JoeBiden for Vice Chair of the @DNC, Bottoms wrote in a Tweet last night. “I’m ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans.”

It appears Bottoms will continue to serve as mayor of the city.

No Georgia Democrat played a more prominent role promoting Biden’s campaign than Bottoms, a first-term mayor who endorsed him in July, and campaigned for him in Iowa.